Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on the future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The footballer is currently on loan at Southampton.

The loan move hasn’t gone as planned as the Englishman sees himself embroiled in a relegation battle. The Saints look likely to be relegated as they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table.

No doubt it has been a struggle, but the 25 year old has shown glimpses of his quality and that he can still succeed in the division.

His loan at Southampton expires at the end of the season, but this is also when his contract expires at Arsenal, so his future is uncertain.

The player will want to keep his place at the Gunners. He has to prove himself whilst at Saints until the end of the season.

Arteta has exceeded expectations by making Arsenal title challenges. It will be even harder to get a place in his squad due to this.

Speaking via the Arsenal media team, Mikel Arteta discussed the future of Maitland-Niles. He said: “He was a really important part, and he’s a player with incredible versatility that has played in many different positions.

“For different reasons, some professional, some personal reasons he had to move around in the end. At the end of the season, we’ll sit down and decide what is the best thing for everybody moving forward.”

Maitland-Niles can play on the wing, in midfield or as a full-back. Arteta highlights his versatility in his comments and this could be the key to the player getting a new contract at Arsenal.

He may not play as much as he would like, but he would no doubt love to be in the squad.

