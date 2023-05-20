Mikel Arteta shares what everyone kept texting him after Brighton smashed Arsenal











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed the support he received from everyone after his side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at home last weekend.

The Gunners could’ve pushed the title race to the final week of the season if they had beaten the Seagulls last Sunday, but Roberto De Zerbi’s side battered them 3-0.

The disappointment in and around the Emirates was huge, and rightly so, but Arteta and co received a lot of love too. The Arsenal boss shared what was in the texts he found on his phone after the game last week.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta – Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal have lost just five games in the entire season in the Premier League, but the defeat against Brighton last weekend was arguably their worst performance of the campaign under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners were decent in the first half, but the Seagulls ran through them after the break. Arteta’s men had no answer whatsoever, and they were deservedly beaten.

Arsenal fans are usually very reactionary and frustrations about the result were made very clear on social media. However, when everyone took a step back to look at the bigger picture, they understood what a remarkable job this young Gunners side has done this season.

Arteta was told to look at the bigger picture too.

The Arsenal boss said, as per the Evening Standard: “In the three years I have been at the club, I have never had that many text messages after the game. It was incredible.

“I think it was 122 messages I had – all talking about what we have done. ‘Don’t lose perspective on what you guys have done’. That helps because it comes from friends, a lot of colleagues, coaches as well, a lot of people at the club, and sometimes that helps you as well and sometimes you need that.

“You can’t be only with that tunnel vision thinking about: ‘I should have done that in the game, I should have changed that, we should have done that’. And you just kill and hammer yourself. That (the messages) helped I think.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta – Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal fans and Mikel Arteta really need to put things into perspective before judging their season.

Rival fans, pundits – mainly Gary Neville – and the media will push all the narratives about how the Gunners bottled it and how there are no leaders in the side.

However, for a side as young as Arsenal’s to go toe-to-toe with the best club in the world until the penultimate game of the season is an extraordinary achievement.

Arsenal and Arteta deserve enormous credit for what they’ve done this season.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

