Mikel Arteta shares Thomas Partey fitness update ahead of Arsenal trip to Leicester











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Thomas Partey’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City.

The Gunners are hoping to make it two wins in a row as they head to the East Midlands to take on Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Partey has missed out on Arsenal’s last two Premier League fixtures due to a thigh issue.

But speaking ahead of the match, Arteta seemed somewhat optimistic about the 29-year-old’s likelihood of returning.

On the latest team news, the Arsenal boss told the club’s media team on Friday: “Not a lot of changes.

“The question mark is on Thomas. He hasn’t trained much but it looks like he could be available, so let’s see how he trains today.

On Partey’s return giving Arsenal a boost, Arteta said: “Yeah. He’s a really important player for us, who we missed in the last few games.

“Hopefully he can be available.”

Although Jorginho has deputised well for Partey, Arsenal have missed the Ghanaian’s presence at the base of midfield.

Partey’s return would be a welcome boost for the Gunners, but even if he’s not available, it’s not a disaster.

Signing Jorginho was a great call from Arteta, whose side seems back on track after their blip earlier this month.

‘Pushing the boundaries’

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus is making good progress in his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Arsenal haven’t been able to call upon the Brazil international since he got injured at the World Cup.

Arteta admits the Gunners would love to have him back as soon as possible, and that he’s “pushing the boundaries”.

Nonetheless, the Arsenal boss insists he and the medical team are not rushing him.

“He’s progressing really well,” said Arteta.

“He’s doing more and more on the field and he’s not reacting [negatively], so that’s really positive.

“We want to have him as quickly as possible but also respect the timeframe we got from the doctor and the specialists.

“He’s really pushing the boundaries right now.”