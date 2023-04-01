Mikel Arteta shares Aaron Ramsdale frustration against Leeds











Mikel Arteta said that Aaron Ramsdale was right to be frustrated today after Arsenal saw off Leeds United 4-1.

The Gunners once again answered questions as they put Leeds to the sword in front of their home fans. A rampant second 45 minutes saw them home comfortably and Arsenal are remaining firmly on course for the title.

Of course, conceding a goal late on was always bound to annoy Ramsdale. He’s made no secret of his desire to keep clean sheets and has kicked off about similar matters before.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta said that Ramsdale is right to be annoyed about Leeds’ late goal.

“Absolutely. That is the standard we have to set ourselves. We have to defend that box better. Goal difference is important and today we should’ve had a better goal difference,” Arteta said.

“We have to demand ourselves more. Especially we had periods in the second half we should’ve done the simple things much better and go for the 4th or 5th goal if we could. With respect to Leeds we wanted to do that and we could’ve done better.”

Ramsdale had had a good day as well and made some big saves. But in the end, he couldn’t quite keep Leeds out.

TBR’s View: Ramsdale show continues

Look, it’s great that Aaron Ramsdale likes to keep a clean sheet. It shows a good mentality and a desire to be the very best.

But is there really any need for this every week? He seems to revel in making a meal out of conceding a goal, even when his team has just won comfortably.

So, yes, while it’s admirable in a way, it’s also getting a bit annoying. Ramsdale is part of a side looking likely to win the title. Conceding one goal v Leeds in a 4-1 isn’t going to make much difference at this stage.