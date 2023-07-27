Mikel Arteta seriously impressed with ‘incredible’ Arsenal player vs Barcelona

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard after another excellent pre-season display, this time against FC Barcelona.

Talking post-match, via Football London, Arteta said it was great to see Trossard scoring again after working so hard this summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta said: “Great to see him scoring. He’s been working so hard and came in a really good condition for pre-season.

“He gives us something very different to the other wingers we have and he has got incredible versatility and unpredictability to play in different positions too.

“It will be good for his confidence, for sure.”

Trossard scored Arsenal’s third and fourth goals in their 5-3 win against the La Liga side and the result will not only be a confidence boost to the winger but the squad as a whole.

Arteta’s Arsenal suffered a slight blip in their pre-season momentum last week in their 2-0 loss against Manchester United.

And therefore will be very happy to get back to winning ways in their last game in the US.

Leandro Trossard and Arsenal will now return to London to face Monaco in the Emirates Cup next Wednesday.

Arsenal will then complete their pre-season with a FA Community Shield tie against Manchester City at Wembley.

If Arteta is able to secure two more wins, and ‘incredible’ Trossard continues to score for Arsenal, then it could preclude another excellent season at the Emirates.

Trossard will hope to secure an Arsenal start after impressing Arteta

Competition for places seems to be a key area of improvement for Arsenal this summer.

The impact of Leandro Trossard in January clearly rejuvenated Gabriel Martinelli who had a fine end to the season after facing fresh competition.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta will now hope he can create that same rivalry for places across his whole squad.

Much like Pep Guardiola has established at Manchester City, Arteta will be targeting a flexible squad with solutions in all areas.

Although Arsenal’s first team were excellent last season, they didn’t have the squad depth required to complete their title push.

With the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice all arriving there is already a much healthier balance in the squad.

Trossard almost set the precedent for coming in, demanding a place and pushing those around him.

And given just how well he’s pushing, he may be set for a starring role.