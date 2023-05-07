Mikel Arteta says ‘really important’ Arsenal player is ‘fully fit’, he was a serious doubt this week











Mikel Arteta has discussed selecting Arsenal defender Gabriel in the Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Arsenal against Newcastle is a huge match. The two sides are in the top four. The Gunners are in second whilst Newcastle are in third.

Arsenal could reduce the gap at the top of the league to one point if they manage to beat the Magpies. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s side could further secure their top four finish.

Gabriel looked like he picked up an injury in the midweek injury against Chelsea. Many thought he would not be available for this match.

Mikel Arteta discusses the importance on Arsenal defender Gabriel

With star defender William Saliba injured for the foreseeable, Arsenal had already lost a key part of their defence. If they had also lost Gabriel for the match against Newcastle then fans would have been quite worried about the outcome.

Gabriel, who Arsenal signed for £27million starting is a huge boost and Arteta emphasised this before the match. Speaking on Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta said: “Gabriel is a really important player, he has struggled for a few days, but he managed to train yesterday and felt good – so he’s fully fit.”

Rob Holding was playing in replacement for Saliba, but he has now been replaced by Kiwior. The defender impressed against Chelsea midweek. Gabriel will be key for Arsenal in this match.

