Mikel Arteta says ‘important’ Arsenal player will miss Tottenham derby clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey will not be available for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners midfielder has been sidelined since the Manchester United match before the international break, due to a groin issue.

Arteta also has an another potential injury worry ahead of the Spurs match in the form of Gabriel Martinelli, who faces a late fitness test.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 22-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Everton last weekend and missed the Champions League win over PSV.

Arteta held his pre-match press conference on Friday, with the Arsenal media team reporting his comments.

“With Gabi we are still assessing him,” said the Gunners boss. “So let’s see if he can make the game or not.”

“Thomas for sure is out. The rest we hope are available, yes we still have two training sessions, but there were no big issues in midweek.”

Our view

Partey is an ‘important‘ player for Arsenal and it’s a shame he’s not back fit, though at the same time, it’s not too surprising.

Reports have suggested that the Ghana international may not be back until October, potentially after the international break.

As for Martinelli, his absence would be another blow, but at the same time, Leandro Trossard has been in good form for the Gunners.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

As things stand, Arteta can still field a very strong squad, and Arsenal will fancy their chances against Spurs at the Emirates.

At the same time, Tottenham are in good form too and are a much stronger proposition under Ange Postecoglou.

With that in mind, Arsenal could be in for a very tough match-up.