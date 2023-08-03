Mikel Arteta says he used 24-year-old Arsenal player in a brand-new position yesterday

Declan Rice made his Emirates Stadium debut as an Arsenal player against Monaco yesterday, and Mikel Arteta decided to deploy him in a brand new position.

The Gunners signed the England international from West Ham United for a British record fee last month. He was Arteta’s priority target in this window, and after weeks of negotiations, Arsenal got him.

Rice got an hour under his belt in the win over Monaco yesterday, and Arteta spoke to Arsenal.com about his versatility after the game.

Mikel Arteta reacts after Declan Rice played as an attacking midfielder for Arsenal vs Monaco

When Arsenal signed Declan Rice last month, many people predicted he will take Thomas Partey’s place in the side.

The Englishman is definitely one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, and his performances in that role for both West Ham and England over the years have been sensational.

Mikel Arteta, however, decided to use Rice in Granit Xhaka’s old position – as a left-sided attacking midfielder.

The Arsenal boss claimed after the game that it was the first time Rice had ever played in that role and backed him to deliver there thanks to his versatility.

When asked if he thought Rice would score, Arteta said: “Yes, I thought so because I didn’t see a defender coming so quick, so I thought he was in and he can finish when he’s in those positions.

“He played more advanced today, he played more as an attacking midfielder today, it was the first time that he’s played there. He’s on the journey to get back to his best and adapt to the team.

“I think he has the versatility to play different roles and it’s something that we want to do, especially to maximise the qualities that we have with other players, and they have the ability to play together, and in certain games, we’ll use him in other positions.”

TBR View:

You could tell by watching Declan Rice play yesterday that he wasn’t fully settled in his new role.

Thomas Partey, who started as the deeper of the two midfielders, definitely had a better game than the Englishman, but that doesn’t mean Rice was bad at all.

The 24-year-old seemed a bit cautious in the opening exchanges but he grew into the game. He caused Monaco a few problems with his runs into the box and was unlucky to not score in the first half.

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Community Shield next, and it will be interesting to see where Arteta will use Rice in his midfield.