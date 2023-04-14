Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Martinelli can get even better at Arsenal











Gabriel Martinelli has been one of the stars of the show for Arsenal in what is turning into quite the memorable season.

The Gunners have come from being nowhere near last season to being title contenders and face off against Manchester City in a few weeks knowing it’s a game that will define their season.

But regardless of the result in that game, a number of Arsenal players can look back on this season with pride. One of them being Brazilian forward, Gabi Martinelli.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Experience

Last season, Martinelli looked the business at times but never quite had the consistency or run of games needed to really have that huge impact.

But this time around, he’s been one of the key players. Martinelli seems to be getting better with each passing week.

And speaking in his presser today, his manager Mikel Arteta claims that the Brazilian can actually get even better.

“He’s playing more games that’s for sure. He’s got another year of experience, huge understanding with his teammates. The way he approaches those games it’s to be the best. I’m not surprised about that. The good thing is there’s still a lot to improve,” Arteta told Football.London.

Martinelli recently signed a new contract with the Gunners. His new deal is believed to be earning him around £180k-a-week.

TBR’s View: Martinelli could be world class

The young South American is already on the way to being such a player but given his age and his potential, Arsenal might well have a world class talent on their hands.

Martinelli has been frigthening at times this season. He’s brought goals, assists, and a threat from the wide forward areas that few players are capable of bringing.

If Arsenal can ensure Martinelli keeps improving and crucially, remains in North London, then they will indeed have one of the world’s best.