Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus has been causing 'chaos' in Arsenal training











Mikel Arteta has been giving an update on the the fitness of Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal prepare to face Leeds this weekend.

The Gunners face Javi Gracia’s side at The Emirates looking to continue their fine run of form. With Man City playing Liverpool in the early kick off, Arsenal could well go into the game with added impetus if Pep Guardiola’s side don’t win.

For Mikel Arteta, the focus will solely be on beating Leeds. And key to seeing off the Whites will be his forward players, among them, the returning Gabriel Jesus.

Firing

Jesus returned from injury for Arsenal just before the international break. For the Gunners, it feels like a new signing.

The Brazilian has been missing since just before the World Cup. And now he’s back, Mikel Arteta has admitted he’s starting to see signs that Jesus is close to his best.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Leeds, Arteta admitted that Jesus has been causing ‘chaos’ in recent training sessions.

“He’s very close to that. In the last 10 days he’s made a big step forward and you can see that he is looser and he is not thinking about [his previous injury]. You can see in training that he is already creating that chaos that he is capable of creating, and unique moments, so he is in a good place now,” Arteta commented.

TBR’s View: Gabriel Jesus key for Arsenal

And this isn’t just tomorrow, this is across the rest of the season. If Gabriel Jesus can remain fit and get back to any sort of form, then Arsenal will win the league.

They have enough of a gap to Man City to really start to put this to bed in the coming weeks. Jesus’ presence in the upcoming games will be massive and Arteta will be delighted with what he’s seeing in training.

A fully fit Gabriel Jesus is a game-changer for the Gunners. It’s as simple as that.