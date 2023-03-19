Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka was 'disappointed' after Arsenal vs Palace











Mikel Arteta has told BBC Sport that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was ‘disappointed’ after the win over Crystal Palace today and it was because he didn’t manage to score a hat-trick.

Saka starred at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon as he helped Arsenal to a 4-1 win with two brilliant goals.

The Hale End academy product has now registered 22 goal involvements in just 28 Premier League appearances this season.

He also set-up Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal’s opener against Palace today and it saw him become the only player in the league to register at least 10 goals and assists so far.

But Arteta says that Saka was still disappointed at the end of the game as he didn’t score a hat-trick.

Arteta says Saka was annoyed after Arsenal beat Palace

Speaking to BBC Sport, Arteta heaped praise on Saka for his display at the Emirates today.

“He was disappointed not to get a hat-trick. That is what we need,” he said.

“We need our front players firing and making the difference and today they did that again.”

Arsenal fans will love to hear that Saka wasn’t fully satisfied after today’s win, despite the fact that he put in a man of the match display.

The youngster is thriving under Arteta this season and the Spaniard is clearly pleased with his response to scoring two goals.

Arteta’s men have now opened up an eight point lead at the top of the table as they head into the international break.

With just ten games to go, Arsenal are showing no signs of slowing down and the pressure will be firmly on Manchester City once Premier League football returns.

