Mikel Arteta says Arsenal player started vs Everton last night despite suffering with illness











Mikel Arteta took off Jorginho at half-time as Arsenal thumped Everton 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium last night.

The Toffees beat the Gunners 1-0 last month but there was to be no repeat and Sean Dyche’s men are a different proposition away from home.

Thomas Partey made his injury comeback at the interval, with the Italian international withdrawn having deputised impressively since his deadline day arrival.

After the game, Arteta was asked by BEIN Sports why he took the midfielder off, and said he was feeling ill before the game.

Arteta explains why he substituted Jorginho against Everton last night

He replied: “In the second half we brought Thomas on because Jorgi wasn’t feeling good today.

“He had some sickness but he wanted to play.”

Partey’s injury problems are so frequent that Arsenal needed an experienced backup for the business end of the season and that’s what they got with Jorginho.

When his shot at Aston Villa hit the crossbar and went in off Emi Martinez, it changed the entire complexion of the title race and swung the momentum back Arsenal’s way.

It seems he is not set to be out for any serious length of time, with Bournemouth to come at the weekend, having gone five points clear at the top of the table.

Last night saw the Gunners win their game in hand on Manchester City and the comfortable nature of the win increases that psychological blow for the reigning champions.