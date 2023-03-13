Mikel Arteta says Arsenal player should've been injured for two weeks, he's returned in six days











Mikel Arteta has shared that Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard should have been out injured for two weeks, instead he returned after six days and put in a brilliant display against Fulham.

Trossard stole the show at Craven Cottage yesterday as he provided a hat-trick of assists in the first-half.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all benefited from the Belgian’s exceptional creativity on the day as they fired Arsenal to a five point lead at the top of the table.

Of course, Trossard actually limped off the pitch during the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Bournemouth last weekend and missed their trip to Lisbon on Thursday.

Now, Arteta has revealed that the Belgian forward returned to action well ahead of schedule in order to feature against Fulham.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arteta on Trossard

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, Arteta admitted that Trossard looked set to be out for around two weeks after picking up a knock last weekend.

“Top. But I am even more impressed with his willingness to be ready for today because he had an injury six days ago and probably that should have taken two weeks,” the Gunners boss said.

“He pushed and pushed the medical staff, he pushed himself and then he made that contribution. Those margins when you want to be out there are critical, so congratulations to him, the medical staff and obviously for the performance he had.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Trossard is turning out to be an inspired signing for the Gunners. Despite the concerns over his attitude after a fall out with Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, he’s clearly fully invested in the project under Arteta at Arsenal.

The Gunners were lacking a quality forward option outside of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Eddie Nketiah really stepped up after Jesus’ injury, but Arsenal seem to be more of a fluid attacking side with Trossard in the false nine position.

Show all