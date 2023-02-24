Mikel Arteta says Arsenal player is 'really pushing the boundaries' in training at the minute











Mikel Arteta has commented on Gabriel Jesus as he continues to work on the training pitch to return to full fitness.

The Arsenal number nine has been out since the World Cup and is a big miss despite Eddie Nketiah deputising impressively.

At Arteta’s press conference before the clash with Leicester tomorrow, he was asked about Jesus and said the 25-year-old is pushing hard to be back.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta: Gabriel Jesus is ‘pushing the boundaries’ in Arsenal training

When asked for an update on the striker’s recovery, Arteta said: “He’s progressing really well.

“He’s doing more and more on the field and he’s not reacting [negatively], so that’s really positive.

“We want to have him as quickly as possible but also respect the timeframe we got from the doctor and the specialists.

“He’s really pushing the boundaries right now.”

Many expected Arsenal’s title challenge to go by the wayside when Jesus came back from the World Cup early and needed surgery.

That has not proved to be the case and Nketiah deserves credit for that, even if the goals have dried up since the late winner over Manchester United.

The Englishman is still getting chances to score and you would expect him to convert one soon as Arsenal look to continue the momentum from last weekend’s 4-2 win over Aston Villa.

That said, the sooner Arsenal get Jesus back, the better. They cannot rush him and risk a setback but every Gunners fan will be glad to hear he is pushing as hard as he can to return as soon as possible.