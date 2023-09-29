Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have ‘one of the best’ players who is so unique in what he does

Mikel Arteta has a strong squad at his disposal now as Arsenal manager after a number of big-spending transfer windows in a row.

The Gunners have splashed the cash on a number of players over the last few years. Mikel Arteta has been backed by his board and in the main, he’s got it right with his buys.

Of course, one of his earlier purchases was Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. And speaking to the press today, Arteta has lauded the defender.

Mikel Arteta says Takehiro Tomiyasu is such a unique player

Speaking at London Colney ahead of this weekend’s game with Bournemouth, Arteta was full of praise for Tomiyasu.

“I always say that I’m really confident the moment Tomi has consistency, because it’s going to be a tremendous asset for us. He can play in any position in the backline, any formation in the backline – we don’t have a player like him. His defending is probably one of the best that I’ve seen in many situations. His principles and the way he applies them, the way he goes into duels. Now he needs a run of games that get him physically at his best. When Tomi is at his best, we’re going to have a player who is going to be so important for us,” Arteta said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Especially the way he reads danger and the way he resolves urgent situations with a lot composure in the right way. He is a skilled defender but the way his body is built makes him a really complete player who is really difficult to run past. He’s always alert, he’s been raised and educated well and is always super focused. For our defenders, that’s a big attribute.”

Tomiyasu is having to play second fiddle a lot of the time but with injuries mounting for the Gunners, his role could become more important as the weeks tick by.

Tomiyasu has been a fine signing

While Arsenal have splashed mega money on some signings like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Tomiyasu is a relative bargain at around the £20m mark.

The Japanese star has always looked assured when he plays and he comes across as the sort of player who never lets you down.

Indeed, this is high praise from the Spaniard to a player who is not a first-team regular. And if needed, Tomiyasu will no doubt come up trumps for his manager.