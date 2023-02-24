Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have had more 'absolutely brilliant' news this week as well as Bukayo Saka contract breakthrough











Mikel Arteta has conducted his pre-match press conference before Arsenal face Leicester City tomorrow afternoon.

The Gunners are trying to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table and face a Foxes side who lost 3-0 to Manchester United last time out.

Earlier this week, Mo Elneny signed a new contract, extending his time at the club for another season until the summer of 2024.

Arteta was asked about that news and he hailed the 30-year-old, who is a valuable and popular member of his squad.

Mikel Arteta praises Mo Elneny at his press conference before Leicester v Arsenal

He said of the news: “Totally deserved. He’s a joy to have him at the club. I think what the club has done it’s absolutely brilliant.”

It seems that more good contract news is set to come Arsenal’s way, with Bukayo Saka all set to commit his future to the club.

He would follow Elneny and Gabriel Martinelli in putting pen to paper, with William Saliba the next one who needs to get his future sorted.

The Egyptian was a wanted man. according to Fabrizio Romano, who revealed in his daily briefing on Caught Offside’s Substack that clubs from three different countries wanted to sign the midfielder before he penned a new deal at the Emirates.

Romano said: “Mohamed Elneny has officially signed a new contract at Arsenal until June 2024. Elneny decided to sign a new contract as he loves the club, feels really good at Arsenal and has a great relationship with Mikel Arteta.

“It wasn’t a difficult choice for Elneny, despite interest from clubs around Europe. Elneny had approaches from Italy, Spain and Turkey, but Arsenal was always his priority.”