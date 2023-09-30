Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have a 23-year-old with ‘really special qualities’ on their books

Mikel Arteta has been speaking about his Arsenal squad as they prepare to take on Bournemouth this weekend in the Premier League.

The Gunners need to continue their good start to the season with what will be a tricky game against the Cherries, despsite their struggles in picking up wins.

Of course, Arteta has a number of injury problems right now and that could mean he needs to call on squad players such as Reiss Nelson and more. And speaking on Nelson, the Spaniard has said he’ll need the midfielder.

Mikel Arteta says he needs Reiss Nelson this season for Arsenal

Speaking about Nelson, who has been injured himself, the Arsenal boss admitted he wants to see all his players contributing.

“Well, the first thing is availability and to find consistency, you need to be available. If you miss periods, you know your peak of form is going to be disrupted and then you’re going to have fewer chances to play. He had a niggle in pre-season which meant he was out but now he’s come back and he’s finally in form. We need him – he has really special qualities to play in wide areas in both positions and especially with the situation we have now with different players, it’s been really important,” Arteta said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

When pressed further on if he sees Nelson as purely an impact player off the bench, Arteta added:

“No. We have to assume he is a starter as well. We want to have a team that is more unpredictable and has the resources to rotate. Everyone has to become a starter – that’s what we’ve noticed.”

Nelson had a massive moment against Bournemouth last season in what looked being a goal that could help Arsenal to the title.

Gunners need everyone to compete with City

In fairness to Arteta, he is right here. He does need everyone through a busy season to ensure he sees his squad at least compete.

Catching Man City is going to be a hard ask and as he says, he needs players like Nelson to do the business when they get the chance to do so.

Nelson has got the ability to do it and if he gets a chance, he’ll have to grab it with both hands.