Mikel Arteta says 24-year-old player could transform Arsenal’s team this season

Mikel Arteta believes summer signing Declan Rice could transform Arsenal’s team this season.

The Gunners boss has been speaking to Arsenal’s official website about the addition of Rice and it’s fair to say he’s delighted with the move.

Arsenal landed their top transfer target over the weekend after finally completing a £105 million deal for Rice.

West Ham proved to be tough negotiators during the transfer saga and Arsenal had to push the boat out to sign the England international.

But it seems that Arteta is already impressed with Rice and feels the midfielder will bring his side to a ‘different dimension’.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta says Rice could transform Arsenal

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, Arteta discussed the addition of Rice and described him as just what his squad needs right now.

“His leadership, his aura, obviously the experience he already has in this league,” he said. “He’s going to bring the team to a different dimension.

“He’s got the physical qualities that we’ve been missing for a while, that’s why we had to do what we had to do to get him, because he’s really important for us.

“A while ago we spoke about players that could complement each other, give us more flexibility, more depth and more quality, and take a winning hunger into the team with players who really want to push themselves to a different level.

“I see him like a lighthouse, he will light (up) the others and improve the others, and make the team better. The way he talks, the ambition he has and the passion for the game is exactly what we need.”

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rice has been a standout performer for West Ham over the past few seasons and he could turn out to be a huge signing for Arsenal.

Of course, the Gunners also beat the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich to his signature, which is a huge statement of intent in itself.

The 24-year-old has arguably been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons and is expected to come straight into Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have gone big during the early stages of the summer window and will be hoping to close the gap on Manchester City this season.