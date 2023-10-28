Mikel Arteta says 24-year-old Arsenal player has ‘made huge strides’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Eddie Nketiah ahead of the Gunners’ upcoming Premier League game.

The Arsenal boss, speaking at his pre-match presser, says Nketiah has made “huge strides” in the last few years, which is testament to his quality and attitude.

Nketiah’s Gunners future was somewhat uncertain two years ago, but in June last year, he penned a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old has become a valuable member of the Arsenal squad in recent years. To date, he has 144 competitive appearances for the Gunners.

‘Credit to him’

Last term, Nketiah made 39 appearances for Arsenal, registering nine goals and three assists. This season, he has 13 outings, two goals and one assist under his belt.

The England international is likely to take centre stage as Gabriel Jesus looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arteta said, as per football.london, that the Brazil international has suffered a muscle injury and Arsenal “might miss him for a few weeks again”.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Ahead of Arsenal hosting Sheffield United, the Gunners boss was asked whether Nketiah has evolved to become the striker that he needs.

(Yes), and when you see where he’s coming from and what he’s done in the last three-four years,” Arteta said.

“At a club like Arsenal, to play as a No 9, he’s made huge strides and it’s credit to him and his mentality.”

Nketiah a useful option for Arsenal – TBR View

Arteta is a manager who demands a lot from his players, both in terms of quality and attitude.

The Arsenal boss clearly rates Nketiah highly, and you can’t fault his workrate on the pitch.

Nketiah has deputised well enough in the past, and he’s certainly a useful option for Arsenal.

Let’s hope he can step up to the plate once again.