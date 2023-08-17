Mikel Arteta says 21-year-old Arsenal player has seriously impressed him in training

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka has seriously impressed him in training recently.

The Gunners boss has been speaking to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Arteta’s men got off to a winning start to the new campaign with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Arsenal were far from convincing on the day, but Bukayo Saka starred and his brilliant goal proved to be the difference between the sides.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to improve once again on the numbers he put up last season after managing 25 goal contributions in the Premier League.

And it’s fair to say that his boss is impressed with his attitude behind the scenes at London Colney.

Arteta on Saka

Arteta discussed Saka’s development in his press conference today and was full of praise for the Hale End Academy product.

“I think it keeps growing year by year, and you set him new targets and he sets himself new targets and new demands and he seems to complete those,” he said.

“He’s extremely hungry and willing to learn and improve and become the player that decides the game every three days, and that’s what he has between his two eyes.

“He’s a very focused boy and he does everything to do that – the way he trains, the way he prepares himself, the way he lives his life. I’m very happy so he needs to keep doing what he’s doing.” as quoted by Arsenal’s official website.

Saka looks set to take his game to a new level once again this season after playing a key role for the Gunners last time out.

The Englishman seems to have an exemplary attitude when it comes to his commitment off the pitch and that will serve him well moving forward.

Arsenal will undoubtedly be desperate to go one better this season after missing out on the title to Manchester City earlier this year.

And if the Gunners are to mount another challenge for the crown, you get the feeling that Saka will be central to their success.