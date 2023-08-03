Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explained that Bukayo Saka missed last night’s friendly against Monaco due to illness.

The manager, speaking post-game via Football London, said that Saka wasn’t too bad but they didn’t want to risk using him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta said: “He was fine, but after he wasn’t feeling great on the bench.

“We didn’t want to use him.

“I think he had some sickness or some illness or something so we could not use him.”

Arsenal fans will be very relieved to hear the issue isn’t serious, especially after hearing the update on Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta confirmed that the club’s leading striker has undergone a small procedure to clear up some knee irritation.

So once Saka returns from illness he may be lining up alongside one Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal’s first games of the season.

Given Arsenal have had very few injuries during pre-season, fans will be particularly frustrated to see these issues come so close to the league start.

Arsenal of course travel to Wembley on Sunday to face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping Saka has recovered from his illness by then.

Saka missed Arsenal’s Monaco friendly due to illness

Judging by pre-season, Bukayo Saka looks set for another excellent year in an Arsenal shirt.

The winger has undoubtedly been one of Arsenal’s key performers alongside Leandro Trossard and will be hoping his side can push for silverware this year.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

£195k-a-week Saka set his highest numbers for Arsenal in the Premier League last season scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists.

And if he were to do better than that this season then he would surely be hoping to be part of a league winning squad.

Perhaps Arsenal’s biggest concern heading into the new season will actually be there defending.

Although Mikel Arteta suggested his side were jet-lagged, they still looked slightly lack-lusture in their defensive efforts.

And when Saka returns from illness and Arsenal start their campaign, Arteta will be hoping that all aspects of the side’s game can come together at once.