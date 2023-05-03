Mikel Arteta responds when asked if William Saliba will play against Newcastle United











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he’s unsure if William Saliba will be back in time to face Newcastle United this weekend.

The Gunners got their title hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over their London rivals Chelsea last night. Arteta made a few changes to the starting line-up, with Rob Holding dropping out for Jakub Kiwior.

It’s no secret that Arsenal have struggled defensively over the past few weeks, largely due to William Saliba’s absence.

The Frenchman picked up an injury in Arsenal’s Europa League exit to Sporting Lisbon back in March and it remains unclear whether he will feature before the season ends.

And Arteta admitted to Sky Sports last night that he is unsure if Saliba will be fit for the St James’ Park trip on Sunday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta on Saliba injury

Speaking to Sky Sports after last night’s win over Chelsea, Arteta was asked if Saliba could be in line to feature against Newcastle.

But the Arsenal boss responded: “I don’t know yet.”

Saliba has been a huge miss for Arsenal over the past few weeks. The 22-year-old has been a standout performer alongside Gabriel Magalhaes this season.

Before his injury, he had started in every single Premier League game during the current campaign. And Arsenal’s defensive record without him in the side just shows how important he is.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

But Arteta will be encouraged by Kiwior’s display last night. The 23-year-old was handed his first start in the Premier League and while Chelsea didn’t exactly put him to the test, he dealt with everything that came his way.

Nevertheless, Kiwior will certainly be tested on Sunday at Newcastle and Arteta will be hopeful that Saliba returns before the end of the campaign.

Show all