Mikel Arteta really likes Chelsea player who has scored eight goals vs Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge admirer of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling – he even considered signing him last year.

The Gunners head to Stamford Bridge this Saturday to take on Chelsea in a London derby. Arsenal will definitely be the favourites to win the game, but Arteta knows very well that players like Sterling have the ability to hurt his side.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta really likes Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling

Before Mikel Arteta became the Arsenal manager and Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea, the duo worked together at Manchester City.

Sterling was a superstar at the Etihad. He scored 131 goals and provided 95 assists for the champions and helped them win a total of 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

The 28-year-old moved to Chelsea last year, but before that happened, Arteta is said to have explored the possibility of signing him for Arsenal. Even Ian Wright was praying that Sterling would join the Gunners at the time.

Now, The Athletic, claim that Arteta is still a very keen admirer of Sterling, despite failing to sign him last year.

Sterling’s time at Chelsea has been a difficult one. He has scored just 12 goals in 47 appearances for the Blues, but that doesn’t make him a bad player.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Arteta will know that the Englishman can hurt Arsenal if they aren’t careful on Saturday.

Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He has a good record against the Gunners

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League and are currently level on points with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table. Chelsea, on the other hand, are 11th, having won just three games.

Arteta’s side will go into the derby expecting to win, but Chelsea have a player in their squad who has troubled Arsenal in the past.

Sterling has scored eight goals and provided three assists against Arsenal over the years. If he is given space on Saturday, he could add to that tally, and Arteta will be aware of that.

It will be interesting to see how the derby pans out. Anything but a win for Arsenal will be viewed as a disaster.