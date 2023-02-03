Mikel Arteta reacts to Gabriel Martinelli's new Arsenal contract











Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the club has confirmed.

The post on the club’s official website does not say when the deal ends exactly, but it puts an end to any speculation about the Brazilian’s dwindling deal.

It is a huge boost to Arsenal as they chase down the Premier League title, and it seems the arrival of Leandro Trossard has not had a negative impact on Martinelli’s situation.

Mikel Arteta and Edu gave their thoughts on the new contract to club media. Edu said: “It’s great that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. The foundations of our squad continue to be built on young talent, so it’s great that Gabi has signed a new contract.

“Gabi is still just 21, and a player with big ability and personality. He is an important part of our future and we’re delighted that we have agreed a new contract.”

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arteta and Edu react to new Martinelli contract

Arteta added: “We’re delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

“Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him and it’s great that we’ll be on this journey together.

“We’re now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come.”

Next up for Arsenal is getting William Saliba and Bukayo Saka to follow suit and putting pen to paper on new deals.

Those three situations have been rumbling away in the background all season, but because results on the pitch have been going so well, they have not generated as much fear and angst as they might otherwise have done.

Perhaps Martinelli’s decision will be the start of a trio of announcements to come and Arsenal fans will certainly hope so, as they have three of the best young players in the Premier League on their hands.

Getting them all to commit long-term to their project would be a massive boost and yet another show of faith in what Arteta is doing.