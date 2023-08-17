Mikel Arteta provides update on Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of Arsenal clash

Mikel Arteta has suggested that Arsenal are about to receive a big boost in the very near future, with Oleksandr Zinchenko getting very close to making a return.

Arteta was speaking – in comments reported by journalist James Olley on social media – in his pre-match press conference as Arsenal prepare to face Crystal Palace this coming Monday.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko is yet to feature for the Gunners this season. As reported by Football London, he missed the final stages of last season with a calf injury. And unfortunately, he played no part in the Gunners’ pre-season preparations.

He was also not involved in their opening day win over Nottingham Forest. But the Ukraine international has been seen in training more recently.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Judging by Mikel Arteta’s comments, it is probably too soon to expect Zinchenko to make his return when Arsenal face Palace at Selhurst Park. However, it seems that he will make his first appearance of the season in the very near future.

“He’s been training with us and hopefully we are going to have him available very, very soon. Gabby [Jesus] is still not available and not fit but the rest are all good,” he said, as reported by Olley.

Zinchenko coming back from injury could hardly come at a better time. Arsenal have already been dealt a massive blow at the start of this season. Jurriën Timber sustained a serious injury in the win over Forest as he went to challenge Brennan Johnson.

Timber looked like a natural in the inverted full-back role on the left. And it is a similar story for Zinchenko who quickly made himself a key player for the Gunners following his £32 million switch from Manchester City last year.

Clearly, losing Timber for a substantial period is a massive setback for Arsenal. But Zinchenko’s return will certainly help soften the blow.

He is an outstanding player, who moves seamlessly between the defence and the midfield. So he should certainly be able to step into the void Timber has currently left.