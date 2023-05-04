Mikel Arteta now unlikely to sell ‘phenomenal’ £35m Arsenal player this summer











Mikel Arteta is unlikely to allow Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka to leave the club this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who provided an update on the 30-year-old’s future.

Granit Xhaka has been one of the unsung heroes of this Arsenal side.

Few would have expected at the start of the campaign the impact he would have.

His five goals and seven league assists make this the best attacking season of his career.

However, focusing solely on that would be a disservice to how important he’s been in other areas of the pitch.

Mikel Arteta has given Xhaka much more freedom to play further up the pitch this season.

Thomas Partey’s role has allowed the £35m midfielder to aid Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side.

No Arsenal player has been able to provide a similar level of assurance when he’s been out of the team.

It’s no wonder Arteta is now considering not letting Xhaka go this summer as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

Arteta unlikely to let Xhaka leave this summer

Jones provided an update on the Swiss international’s future and said: “I think we should remember this is about making the squad deeper and not replacing people, so I don’t think that Xhaka is about to be sold just because Arsenal are looking at new midfielders now.”

The ‘phenomenal’ midfielder has barely missed a game this season and his Champions League experience may be invaluable next year.

He’s one of the only players in the squad who has previously played in the competition in an Arsenal shirt.

Arsenal need to improve their midfield options in the summer, even if Xhaka stays.

An injury to Xhaka or Partey would see a serious drop-off in quality in Arsenal’s starting line-up.

It makes sense to bring in either Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo who have both been heavily linked with a move.

Their versatility could allow them to play multiple roles in Arteta’s system.

It would also allow him to rotate this squad more often, something that has barely happened this season.

Xhaka’s transformation from pariah to hero at The Emirates has been extraordinary.

It looks as though his time at the club isn’t about to end just yet.

