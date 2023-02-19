Mikel Arteta now shares what happened in the Arsenal dressing room at full-time yesterday











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now shared what happened in the Arsenal dressing room at full-time yesterday.

The Gunners got their title challenge back on track with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Aston Villa.

Arteta was speaking to BBC Sport after full-time, and was over the moon with his side’s comeback.

Arsenal came into the game knowing how important a win would be for their title ambitions.

What they wouldn’t have anticipated was being 2-1 down at half-time, having gone behind twice.

Their second-half performance was much improved, with Oleksandr Zinchenko levelling on the hour mark.

However, two extremely late goals earned them a win that has seen them open a narrow gap over Manchester City.

Not only is the result massive important to Arsenal, the nature of the win could provide some serious momentum.

There’s nothing better than winning a match in the final moments, and that good mood will be carried into their clash with Leicester next Saturday.

Arteta has now described the scenes in the Arsenal dressing room after the full-time whistle.

It’s safe to say the squad very much enjoyed their trip to Villa Park this season.

Arteta describes scenes in Arsenal dressing room at full-time

Asked about how the players had reacted to their latest triumph, Arteta said: “It was absolutely bouncing because it was a big effort to play less than 72 hours ago after the game we had and after the result that morally is touching.

“I’m really pleased with the boys.”

Arteta singled out new signing Jorginho for praise after the match, saying he improves everyone around him.

His strike in the 93rd minute ricocheted off Emiliano Martinez’s head to put Arsenal ahead for the first time in the match.

Gabriel Martinelli dribbled the ball into the empty Villa net after Martinez went up for a last-minute corner.

Although TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor bizarrely criticised the Brazilian after the game.

He won’t care, and Arteta’s description of the scenes in the Arsenal dressing room at full-time suggests any criticism will be happily ignored.

After a bit of a wobble, their Premier League title race looks to be back on track once again.

