Mikel Arteta now says Chelsea were targeting £35m Arsenal player yesterday

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he was forced to take Oleksandr Zinchenko off yesterday as Chelsea were targeting the full-back.

Arteta spoke to beIN SPORTS after watching his side produce a brilliant comeback and earn a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last night.

Arsenal went 2-0 down early in the second half after Cole Palmer’s first-half penalty and Mykhaylo Mudryk’s bizarre goal.

The Ukrainian winger caught David Raya off his line and saw his attempted cross loop over the goalkeeper and into the far corner. It came after Arsenal felt aggrieved in the first half as William Saliba was judged to have handled the ball in the area.

Arsenal weren’t at their best yesterday but managed to grind out a result thanks to late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

Arteta decided to make a change at the break as he introduced Takehiro Tomiyasu into the game for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Zinchenko had picked up an early booking and was struggling to deal with the threat of Raheem Sterling down the right-hand side.

Now, Arteta has claimed that Chelsea were targeting Zinchenko after the full-back was booked in the 11th minute of the game.

Arteta says Chelsea targeted Zinchenko

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Arteta explained his decision to take Zinchenko off at half-time and praised the impact his substitutions had on the game.

“Huge credit to the players for their determination, their belief and then the quality,” Arteta said. “The subs again, they were crucial today. All four of them, the impact they had.

“Tomiyasu, the way he comes back. We had to take Alex off – he was on a yellow and they were targeting him big time. And the rest [of the subs] as well, so really happy.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Zinchenko has been a standout performer for the Gunners over the past year after making the £35 million switch from Manchester City.

But it’s fair to say the 26-year-old struggled at Chelsea yesterday and it was probably the right call from Arteta to take him off at half-time.

Sterling has been in exceptional form for the Blues this season and Tomiyasu’s introduction helped to nullify the threat of the English winger.