Mikel Arteta now makes claim about Leandro Trossard ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool











Mikel Arteta has claimed that Leandro Trossard could play an important role for Arsenal as they travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal have a dismal record at Anfield in recent years, having lost their last six Premier League games there while conceding 22 goals in the process.

The Gunners were thrashed 4-0 in Merseyside last season after making such a promising start to the game.

Of course, Arsenal are a completely different side to the outfit that lost at Anfield last time out and Liverpool have been way below their usual best this season.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men have still managed to pick up wins against the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United at home this season.

And Arteta feels that it will benefit Arsenal to have Trossard in their squad this time out, after he scored a hat-trick at Anfield for Brighton back in October.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arteta makes Trossard claim

Speaking to Football.London ahead of Sunday’s clash, Arteta was asked about Trossard’s display against Liverpool earlier this season.

He responded: It’s great to have a player that has experienced something really nice and positive in that stadium. That’s what we need.”

Trossard has slotted in seamlessly at Arsenal since making the switch to the Emirates Stadium in January.

The Belgian is proving to be a really useful option for Arteta due to his creativity and versatility.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He put in an exceptional display against Liverpool earlier this season for the Seagulls which earned them a 3-3 draw and Arteta clearly thinks that could benefit his side heading into Sunday’s clash.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Trossard gets the nod, with Bukayo Saka set to return from illness and Gabriel Jesus bagging a brace last time out against Leeds United.

