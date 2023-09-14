Mikel Arteta now calls up 19-year-old Arsenal youngster to first-team training ahead of Everton clash

Mikel Arteta has called up Zane Monlouis to first-team training ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Goodison Park this weekend.

The 19-year-old has been spotted at London Colney being put through his paces ahead of the game against Everton on Sunday.

Arsenal have enjoyed a promising start to the season having picked up three wins from their opening four Premier League games.

The Gunners haven’t been at their best during the early stages of the campaign but have found a way to grind out results.

Arteta’s men face a difficult trip to Merseyside this Sunday before turning their attention to the North London Derby next weekend.

And Arteta has called up Zane Monlouis as he prepares his players for Sunday’s game.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta calls up Monlouis to first team training

Monlouis was spotted in the background of a picture posted by set-piece coach Nicolas Jover on Instagram.

The youngster was involved in a training game and can be seen behind Reiss Nelson. The talented centre-back was ever-present for the Under-21s side last season, racking up 16 appearances.

Monlouis has already made five appearances for the youth side this season and seems to have earned a call-up to first-team training.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He’s made four appearances for England’s Under-17s side but is yet to make his debut for Arsenal.

Of course, it seems unlikely that Monlouis will get an opportunity in the first team anytime soon.

Arteta boasts a wealth of options at centre-back but it will only benefit the youngster to be training alongside Arsenal’s senior players.

The Gunners boss has never shied away from giving youngsters an opportunity in the first team and there’s arguably no better place for players like Monlouis to learn their trade.