Mikel Arteta now believes 24-year-old Gunner will be Arsenal’s captain after Odegaard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly believes Declan Rice will be the Gunners captain one day.

The North Londoners have had a good start to the new season, and Rice has arguably been their best player. He has been exceptional so far, and Arteta is beyond delighted with him.

Mikel Arteta thinks Declan Rice will be Arsenal’s captain one day

Arsenal signed Declan Rice for a club-record fee in the summer transfer window.

The England midfielder was a wanted man. Manchester City and Bayern Munich were both really keen to sign him, but the Gunners won the race in the end.

Rice has taken no time to settle in. He has hit the ground running as a Gunner, and his performance against Manchester City on Sunday was truly brilliant.

The Daily Mail have now claimed that Rice is already a leader in the dressing room at Arsenal, even though he has only been at the club for a few months.

The 24-year-old has impressed everyone, so much so that Mikel Arteta apparently believes he will be Arsenal’s captain one day.

Arsenal have Martin Odegaard

Declan Rice definitely has all the qualities required to be the captain of Arsenal, but so does Martin Odegaard, doesn’t he?

The Norwegian has been magnificent for the Gunners since he joined them on a permanent deal. He is a real leader as well, and there’s no way he’s leaving the club anytime soon.

Odegaard is the same age as Rice too – 24. So, it’s unlikely that he will call it a day before the Englishman, which makes us wonder if Rice will ever be the heir to Odegaard’s throne.

However, captain’s armband or not, Rice is a hugely important member of Arsenal’s squad – both on and off the pitch – and that will not change.