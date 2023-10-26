Mikel Arteta may drop £30m Arsenal player for the first time in two years this weekend – pundit

For the first time in a while, Martin Odegaard is being questioned at Arsenal.

The midfielder has been absolutely brilliant for the Gunners for quite some time now, but over the past two weeks, his performances have dipped for the first time in a while.

He was ineffective against Chelsea and out of sorts against Sevilla, and now, many are wondering what’s going on with the £30m man.

Speaknig on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has suggested that Odegaard could actually be dropped for the game against Sheffield United as Mikel Arteta may give him time to recharge his batteries and get back on track.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Odegaard could be dropped

Clarke shared his verdict on the midfielder’s form.

“I do think the link up between Saka, White and Odegaard has been less prolific this season. That triangle hasn’t been as good this season. I don’t think there’s anything majorly wrong, Odegaard has still scored a few goals, some really good goals this season as well. It might be the case that he’s left out against Sheffield United just to recharge the batteries and to come back the next game,” Clarke said.

Odegaard could use a break

It has to be said that Odegaard looks like he could do with a break at the moment.

The midfielder is an absolute star, but fatigue can get the better of any of us, and, at the moment, it looks like he’s just that bit off his game.

To be honest, it shouldn’t be a shock to see that Odegaard is tired. It’s been two years since he started a Premier League game on the bench now, and he that sort of run would exhaust even the fittest of players.