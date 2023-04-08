Mikel Arteta makes interesting comment about Tottenham's stadium while talking about Anfield











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had something to say about the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he was talking about his side’s trip to Anfield tomorrow to take on Liverpool.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. They have a great chance of going all the way, but they have a big test coming up tomorrow.

Arsenal take on Liverpool away from home at a ground where their record is awful.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta‘s press conference ahead of Arsenal’s game against Liverpool was filled with questions about Anfield.

The Gunners haven’t won there for over a decade now, and they’ve suffered a few humiliating defeats in that period. They even lost 4-0 last season, despite being the better side for half of the game.

Everybody knows that the atmosphere at Anfield is one of the most difficult in the world for away teams. It’s just not the same as other grounds in England, but Arteta made an interesting claim about the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while speaking about Liverpool’s home yesterday.

When asked if his players have to keep their cool when put under pressure by the fans at Anfield, Arteta said his side have already done that at places like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season – he says ‘the atmosphere doesn’t get much harder’ anywhere than at Spurs.

He said, as quoted by Arsenal.com: “Yes, they know that. They have experienced that. They are aware of that, we know what we have to do, nothing different.

“We have had tough experiences. We went to White Hart Lane (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) and did what the team did, and the atmosphere doesn’t get much harder than that.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Anfield is arguably the toughest away ground for every club in England, but for Arsenal, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has to be right up there because of the rivalry in North London.

The Gunners hadn’t won a game away at Tottenham for years before they went there this year. They had to break that curse, and Arteta’s men battered Conte and co to win 2-0.

Anfield, however, is a different ball game and you can sense the nervousness among Arsenal fans on social media all week. It’s just such a difficult place to go to.

However, if Arsenal play at their absolute best, they should be able to get the job done.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

