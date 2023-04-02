Mikel Arteta makes comment about Liverpool right after Arsenal beat Leeds











Mikel Arteta made a comment about Liverpool and Anfield right after Arsenal thrashed Leeds United yesterday.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points once again with a 4-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

The pressure was certainly on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after Pep Guardiola’s men had beaten Liverpool just an hour beforehand.

Arteta’s men will now turn their attention to a trip to Merseyside next Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side set to face Chelsea on Tuesday evening before the clash at Anfield.

And the Arsenal boss was asked about next weekend’s clash right after his side beat Leeds yesterday.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Arteta was asked how the character of his team has changed since Arsenal lost 4-0 at Anfield last season.

“We have to prove that as well when we get to Anfield and play the game that we want to play,” the Gunners boss said.

“Let’s enjoy what we’ve done again today because the boys deserve it, then we are going to start to prepare for the game.”

Arsenal have certainly come a long way since the heavy defeat against Klopp’s side last season.

The Gunners have picked up some huge wins on the road this season against the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea.

Liverpool aren’t exactly at their best right now either, with the Reds struggling to find any consistency.

Arteta’s men will travel to Anfield full of confidence and a win would surely be a huge statement in terms of their chances of lifting the Premier League title.

Arsenal will be wary of the fact that Liverpool have picked up wins against the likes of City and Manchester United at home this season though.

