Mikel Arteta left furious with 25-year-old Arsenal player at Liverpool











Mikel Arteta was left furious with Ben White during Arsenal’s dramatic draw with Liverpool on Sunday that potentially put a dent in the Gunners’ title hopes.

That is according to a report from Football London, who note that the Arsenal boss was getting increasingly irate with his side’s inability to keep possession during the first-half at Anfield.

Arsenal flew into a 2-0 lead on Merseyside. And it appeared that they were going to leave the ground with one hand on the Premier League trophy. However, the Reds were able to produce a superb comeback.

Arteta furious with Ben White at Anfield

The first goal came just before the break with Mo Salah poking the ball home from close range. It seems that Mikel Arteta could see the turnaround potentially being on the cards as Football London reports that he was growing increasingly frustrated with his team not keeping the ball.

In fact, Football London reports that Ben White left Arteta infuriated when he gave the ball away. That mistake led to Andy Robertson having an attempt on goal.

It is hard to know what to make of Arsenal’s performance. Beforehand, a point away at Liverpool would have been viewed as a positive result. However, with Arsenal taking a 2-0 lead, it is harder to look at it that way.

And the Gunners were definitely indebted to Aaron Ramsdale for a sensational performance in goal. The result could have easily got worse for the league leaders.

Too many Arsenal players had an off-day in the second-half. And White was arguably one of those who was nowhere near his best in the game.

He did not do anywhere near enough to deny Roberto Firmino for the equaliser. And he did not stand out in the way he has for much of this season.

Arsenal have stepped up time and time again when they have been doubted this term. So it would be little surprise if they put the less impressive display behind them at the next opportunity.