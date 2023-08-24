Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has reportedly attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer, but Mikel Arteta won’t let him leave.

The Englishman, 24, has started each of the Gunners’ first two games in the league this season. He has looked really good, and CBS Sports claims Arteta really admires two parts of his game.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Eddie Nketiah’s work ethic

Eddie Nketiah has come close to leaving Arsenal on more than one occasion, but Mikel Arteta has never even entertained that thought.

The striker, who has been a Gunner for a decade, came through the ranks at Hale End. He was always prolific at youth level, but he has had his ups and downs in the senior setup.

Nketiah officially became a free agent last year after his contract expired, but Arsenal kept on pushing and ended up tying him down to a new deal in the end.

The report claims clubs in England showed interest in Nketiah this summer as well, but he will not be sold. That’s because of Arteta’s admiration of him.

It has been claimed that the Arsenal boss is a ‘great admirer of Nketiah’s work ethic and his penalty area instincts’. He is now expected to play a ‘significant’ part in the coming months, even after Gabriel Jesus returns from his knee injury.

TBR View:

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah’s work ethic is up there with the best in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old works tirelessly every time he’s on the pitch. Yes, he’s not as prolific as some of the other forwards in the country, but what he brings to this Arsenal side is extremely important.

Nketiah’s performance off the bench in the Community Shield helped the Gunners get back into the game. He scored against Forest in the season opener and despite a couple of missed opportunities, he was excellent against Palace on Monday as well.

Arsenal take on Fulham next and we think Nketiah will get the nod again. His work ethic and awareness in the box will be crucial for Arteta’s side.