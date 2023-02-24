Mikel Arteta gives two-word response when asked about Granit Xhaka's contract situation











Mikel Arteta was discussing all things Arsenal in his presser today as he prepared to see his side take on Leicester City.

The Gunners went back to the top of the Premier League last weekend. Their win over Aston Villa, coupled with Manchester City’s draw at Nottingham Forest, ensured Arteta’s side are now back in the driving seat in the title race.

Of course, there is a long way to go. And a clash with Leicester – who hammered Tottenham not so long ago – could be another banana skin fixture.

Away from the game, there’s also been talk of new contracts at Arsenal. Multiple reports this week have claimed Bukayo Saka is close to agreeing new terms. That was something Arteta refused to be drawn on today.

And when asked further about other players, including Granit Xhaka, Arteta remianed a man of few words.

When questioned by reports on if there’s been any discussion about Xhaka signing a new deal, Arteta simply replied, ‘Not yet’ to the room.

Xhaka has just over a year left on his current deal, expiring in 2024. With Arsenal set to pursue new midfielders in the summer, such as Declan Rice, Xhaka will want clear lines of sight on where his future lies.

TBR’s View: Xhaka still key but contract length could be key

There’s no doubt Granit Xhaka has been one of the stars of the show this season. His partnership with Thomas Partey in the middle of the park has been outstanding. His form is a far cry from that we saw for a few seasons prior.

However, talk of a new contract could prove tricky for Arsenal. The Gunners have been stung by big deals for ageing players before and a lot might depend on how their summer recruitment goes here.

Xhaka will be nearly 32 by the time his deal ends. Ultimately, if young players are in the building and doing well, then the Swiss star might be off.