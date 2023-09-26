Mikel Arteta isn’t helping ‘underappreciated’ Arsenal player, he’s still being played out of position

It’s no secret that Kai Havertz has had a tough start to his Arsenal career, and it now seems like Mikel Arteta isn’t helping his cause.

Despite all of the criticism, most of it being hyperbole, Havertz has had some strong moments for Arsenal in these opening months.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

But they mostly haven’t been whilst he’s been playing in midfield.

Havertz is often being deployed in the role vacated by Granit Xhaka this season, but it doesn’t suit his skill-set.

The German’s best moments have come when he’s been deployed up front.

Arsenal fans came away from Wembley after the Community Shield feeling optimistic about their £65m man.

Although he missed some chances, Havertz looked dangerous throughout and the timing of his runs were troubling Manchester City.

And despite his midfield role now resembling something of a shadow striker, he isn’t able to have the same effect.

Had Arteta deployed Havertz at striker against Tottenham on Sunday, Arsenal may have had a different outcome.

Instead, Eddie Nketiah wasted the opportunity and Havertz has been on the receiving end of more criticism.

Arteta now needs to play Havertz as a striker at Arsenal

Admittedly, Kai Havertz did have a strong game at attacking midfield against PSV Eindhoven last week.

However, that turned out to be Arsenal’s most comfortable performance of the season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s a much better sample to look at Havertz’s performances in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta seems determined to give Havertz every chance at Arsenal – and that is a good thing.

But fans may be wary of Arteta’s stubbornness leading to Havertz continuing in a role that isn’t suiting him.

Of course, Arsenal fans trust the process entirely under Arteta, there’s never been a reason not to, but this could be a mistake.

Havertz has been ‘underappreciated’ in his career in the past, and that situation still looks avoidable at Arsenal.