Mikel Arteta is reportedly not planning on selling Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, despite dropping him for the Nottingham Forest game over the weekend.

That’s according to The Daily Express, with the outlet claiming that Gabriel is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant summer transfer window so far after snapping up the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

David Raya looks set to follow the trio through the door this week as Arteta bids to bolster his goalkeeping options. But there could still be plenty of activity at Arsenal before the transfer window slams shut next month.

Indeed, Timber picked up a serious knee injury during the 2-1 win over Forest on Saturday, which could lead to the Gunners targeting a new full-back.

There could also be some departures before the window shuts, with both Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun linked with moves away from the club. But it seems that Arteta is keen to keep hold of Gabriel, despite leaving him on the bench over the weekend.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal not planning to sell Gabriel

The Express reports that Gabriel is being lined up for a ‘big-money’ move to Saudi Arabia.

But Arsenal currently have no plans to offload the centre-back.

Gabriel starred for Arsenal last season as he formed a formidable partnership with William Saliba.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

It was a surprise to see the 25-year-old miss out on Arsenal’s starting line-up on Saturday. But you would expect him to start next time around, especially after Timber’s injury.

The £27 million man has been a standout performer under Arteta and it would make little sense for the Gunners to offload him at this stage.