Mikel Arteta has called up another teenager to first-team training as he hatches tactical masterplan

Mikel Arteta is never a manager to stand still it seems and he is looking at new and better ways he can improve his squad.

The Spaniard led Arsenal to a brilliant season last year as they just fell short of Man City in the title race. This time, after beating City last week, the Gunners could go one further with an influx of new signings in the summer helping.

However, it seems Arteta could be about to change tactics and according to Football Transfers, that involves the use of one talented teenager.

Arsenal using Ayden Heaven to adapt to Arteta’s tactical plan

According to Football Transfers, Arteta is looking to copy a bit of Pep Guardiola’s style with City by using four central defenders in his system.

With that, it’s claimed that the Gunners boss has been inviting 17-year-old Heaven into first-team training due to his ability to play centrally and on the left of defence.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s believed Arteta sees value in the young Heaven in being able to perform this role in training and it is helping the first-team prepare for the tactical switch.

What that means for the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, remains to be seen.

Always the innovator

We saw this when he signed Jesus and Zinchenko and now we are seeing it again it seems.

Much like Guardiola, it appears Arteta is not a man to stand still and he wants to constantly evolve his Arsenal side and make them better and better.

Whether or not this tactical shift will work, remains to be seen.

But for young Ayden Heaven, it’s a massive step to be called into the team to perform such a role. Clearly, this is a young man who Arteta already has an element of trust in.