Mikel Arteta has called up 16-year-old Arsenal youngster to first-team training now

Arsenal academy midfielder Bless Akolbire has now been spotted in first team training ahead of a trip to Lens on Tuesday.

It isn’t the first time that Akolbire has been spotted training with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 16-year-old was also involved in some first team sessions last week – a player clearly making an impression.

And Arsenal fans will be very happy to see Akolbire pictured alongside the likes of Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka in training.

Partey has been out for a sizable period and Saka was a doubt this week having come off against Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, the duo do now seem to be ready for the trip to France.

Whether it would be wise to use Partey in such a game is another question altogether.

Of course, Arsenal do have a crucial game against Manchester City on the horizon on Sunday.

The Gunners’ last league win against City pre-dates Mikel Arteta and the unfortunate record stretches all the way back until 2015.

Arteta is keen to assess Akolbire in Arsenal training

Journalist Jeorge Bird is always keeping an eye on the academy players involved with the first team.

And Bird did point out several prospects that are being increasingly introduced.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bird thought it was particularly interesting to see Akolbire back in the fold once again, though.

Commenting on X he said: “Interesting that 16-year-old Bless Akolbire was involved in first-team training again after also participating last week.

“Midfielder who is a very good prospect.”

It will certainly be refreshing for Arsenal fans to see so many youngsters involved with the first team in recent weeks.

Such has been Arsenal’s upwards trajectory, there has been worries among fans if players like Akolbire can still have a realistic chance.

The gap between the first team and the academy side is now bigger than ever.

But there is clearly still a plan to involve ‘very good’ youngsters like Akolbire in senior training at Arsenal, a great sign of encouragement.