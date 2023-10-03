Mikel Arteta has been really impressed by how consistently good 25-year-old Arsenal player has been

Mikel Arteta has been particularly impressed with how consistently impressive Ben White has been no matter where he plays as Arsenal now look to agree a new contract with the defender.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which claims that there is hope that the two parties can come to a swift agreement over an extension.

Ben White is one of several players who has proved to be an inspired signing for Arsenal. There were concerns when the club parted with £50 million to bring him to the Emirates.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

But those fears were quickly put to bed. White was superb alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in his first season. And he proved to be a revelation after being moved to right-back to accommodate William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta has been consistently impressed by Ben White

White has played at both right-back and centre-back in the Premier League this season. And it seems that his manager has been very happy with his form.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that White’s consistency regardless of the position he is in has really impressed Mikel Arteta. And it is now seen as a key piece of business to agree a new deal with the defender.

Arsenal continue to set the example to many

Arsenal have spent the last few years putting the foundations in place which will ideally give them the platform to consistently challenge for the Premier League title.

They took a lot of flak for some of the signings they made, and some of the fees they spent. But many of those decisions have been vindicated in some style.

They are now working on agreeing fresh contracts with a number of their key men. And that is particularly significant given that they are committing what should be the peak years of their career to Arsenal.

The good news is that White now looks set to be the next name to commit his future imminently.