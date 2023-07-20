Mikel Arteta hails two Arsenal stars who have been linked with summer exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of two Gunners players who have been linked with a move away this summer.

The Arsenal boss told CBS Sports – as relayed by Chris Wheatley on Twitter – about how good Thomas Partey and Jorginho are.

Arteta suggested that he wanted to keep hold of both of them, despite seemingly uncertain futures at the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Gunners manager said he and his coaches were thinking of ways to bring out the best out of them at N5.

Partey has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, as well as Juventus. Meanwhile, Lazio are reportedly eyeing Jorginho.

However, Arsenal are apparently not looking to sell Partey. Meanwhile, Jorginho’s agent has quashed talk of a summer move away.

Now, Arteta has hinted that both midfielders are very much in his plans going forward.

The Gunners head coach sung the praises of new signing Declan Rice, in conversation with CBS Sports.

While doing so, Arteta also spoke highly of Partey and Jorginho.

“Now we have three very good holding midfielders, with him [Rice], Thomas and Jorgi,” said the Spaniard.

“I have to fit them in because they are so good and I love playing with midfielders!”

“We’re thinking of a few ways to maximise their qualities and get the best out of them.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Our view

Transfer talk involving midfielders has dominated the summer transfer window.

And that was even before clubs from the Saudi Pro League embarked on a signing spree.

Liverpool, for instance, could lose several more midfielders and may need to bring in more reinforcements.

This is despite already making two big signings in the middle of the park.

Arsenal seem to be faring better. They’ve made one big midfield signing, and Jorginho looks set to stay.

Partey’s future remains uncertain but Arsenal seem to be eager to keep him at the club.

Let’s hope that there isn’t too much that disrupts the Gunners’ preparation ahead of such a big season.

Arteta’s comments suggest that both players are here to stay.