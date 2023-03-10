Mikel Arteta finds one word to describe Jakub Kiwior's debut for Arsenal last night











Mikel Arteta belatedly handed January signing Jakub Kiwior his Arsenal debut last night in the 2-2 draw with Sporting.

Arsenal resumed their Europa League campaign in Portugal and Arteta did make changes but also chose a strong starting XI.

It is clear that he is not just resting all his first choice players for the assault on the Premier League title, but there are chances for the likes of Kiwior to get gametime.

It was an entertaining game, with Arsenal getting a decent result to bring back to the Emirates Stadium next Thursday night.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta praises Jakub Kiwior after his Arsenal debut

Arteta was asked by club media after the game what he made of Kiwior’s maiden Gunners appearance and said: “I think he was good.

“It’s the first time he’s played so it was a different partnership. When you make six changes to the team, that cohesion isn’t really there, and you can sense it especially in the first minutes of the half.

“After that, I think the team got better and better. Overall, I think he played a good game.”

Kiwior got just over 70 minutes of the game before being replaced in a triple substitution as Arsenal went in search of a winner.

He will hope to get another game in the return leg and continuing in European competition may be the only way fringe players like him get starts between now and the end of the season.

What it does mean is that Gabriel does not have to play every single game, like he basically was before the January window, because Arsenal did not have an alternative on the left of his central defensive duo.