Mikel Arteta drops Arsenal team selection hint which is about to happen 'very soon'











Mikel Arteta has dropped a team selection hint ahead of the huge clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Gunners will be aiming to get back to winning ways after picking up just one point from their last two Premier League outings.

Arsenal were held to a controversial 1-1 draw against Brentford over the weekend after Ivan Toney benefitted from a VAR blunder. Arteta’s men also fell to defeat at Goodison Park last weekend and they’ve let City close the gap to three points ahead of tonight’s clash.

Off the back of a slight dip in form, Arteta has suggested that he could actually make changes to his side ‘very soon’.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Arteta drops Arsenal team selection hint

Speaking to the press ahead of tonight’s game at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta was asked whether he’s close to changing his side.

“That’s more determined by results but for us, it’s more about performances and what players have given us to take us to the position we are in today,” the Gunners boss said.

“They deserve opportunities. Obviously we are looking to give players opportunities that they deserve.

“You talked about Leo [Leandro Trossard] – we’re talking about anybody who has had minutes in this league. There will be changes – it will happen and very soon.” as relayed by Arsenal’s official website.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta has pretty much stuck with the same XI all season and that’s hardly surprising given their performances.

The only changes he’s made have been down to injuries, like when Oleksandr Zinchenko was sidelined and Eddie Nketiah has stepped in for Gabriel Jesus.

Of course, the Spaniard now has more options off the back of the January transfer window and Trossard has impressed during his three appearances for the Gunners so far.

Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t been at his best over the past two weeks but it would seem slightly harsh for Arteta to drop the Brazilian for a huge clash against City.

Both Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have been exceptional this season, particularly in the bigger games. But it’s positive for Arteta that he now has more choices across the squad as he bids to deliver a Premier League title to the Emirates Stadium.

Show all