Arsenal came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Southampton last night, and Leandro Trossard made a huge difference for Mikel Arteta’s side after coming off the bench.

The Gunners started the game terribly. They were 2-0 down after just 14 minutes and things got worse in the second half when they trailed 3-1. It looked like a defeat for Arsenal, but Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka’s late goals earned them a point.

Trossard, however, was the difference maker, and he almost won the game for Arsenal in the end.

Mikel Arteta hails Leandro Trossard after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

Leandro Trossard had to settle for a spot on the bench again as Gabriel Jesus started up top for Arsenal last night. The Brazilian missed two huge chances to score.

That, combined with the defensive mistakes they made, cost Arsenal two points, but Trossard’s performance after coming off the bench was a huge positive.

The Belgian replaced Fabio Vieira, who started the game as a number eight. Trossard played almost as a 10 when he came on, and he constantly threatened Southampton’s defence.

Arteta was asked about his contribution after the game, and the Gunners boss seemed really impressed.

He told Arsenal.com: “He does everything. It’s about how you play everybody together and in every phase of play, he’s with the right balance as well without losing the structure and flow of the team.

“But when he came on, for sure he looked really good again.”

TBR View:

Leandro Trossard did everything he could to change the game for Arsenal last night. He almost scored a stunner too, but his left-footed strike hit the crossbar and went out of play.

Arteta has a few decisions to make now.

Jesus is absolutely outstanding and he’s one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal are on top of the Premier League table now. However, Trossard has definitely done enough to earn a start.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta will give the Belgian a go against Manchester City on Wednesday.

