Mikel Arteta decides 40k-a-week Arsenal player will start against Chelsea











Mikel Arteta is reportedly set to hand Arsenal defender Rob Holding another start against Chelsea later on tonight.

The Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at Manchester City last week.

Despite suggestions of a gulf in class between the two sides, Mikel Arteta’s men simply didn’t show up on the day.

But Arsenal have an opportunity to put things right and keep their title hopes alive as they host Chelsea tonight.

And it seems that Arteta is set to stick by Rob Holding, despite his struggles at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Holding set to start against Chelsea

The Evening Standard reports that Holding is set to keep his place in the side at centre-back.

He will partner Gabriel Magalhaes and the duo will be hoping to put in an improved display tonight.

Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League, but City have closed the gap to just one point having played a game less.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The Gunners’ dip in form has coincided with William Saliba’s absence, but Holding has proven he can do a decent enough job alongside Gabriel.

It doesn’t seem as if the Frenchman will return anytime soon either, so Arteta will be hoping that his decision to stick by Holding pays off.

Of course, the Gunners did bring in Jakub Kiwior in January but the youngster is yet to start a Premier League game.

Arteta clearly feels Holding offers more balance to his backline as the £40,000-a-week man is naturally a right-sided player, complimenting the left-footed Gabriel.

