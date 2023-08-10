Mikel Arteta decided he really wanted to sign 24-year-old after Arsenal vs Newcastle game last season

Mikel Arteta reportedly decided he wanted to bring Declan Rice to Arsenal after watching his side beat Newcastle United last season.

That’s according to The Independent, with the outlet claiming that Arteta believed his side lacked physicality during the last campaign.

Arsenal ultimately fell short in their attempt to lift the Premier League title last time out after a disastrous run towards the end of the season.

The Gunners will be hoping to go one better this time around and Declan Rice may just be the man to help them get over the line.

Arteta’s men were heavily linked with a move for Rice months before the summer window opened and they finally got their man for £105 million in July.

And it seems that Arteta decided on targeting Rice after Arsenal beat Newcastle United back in May.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arteta decided he wanted Rice after Newcastle win

Arsenal picked up a 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park after weathering huge amounts of pressure during the early stages of the game.

Despite the positive result, The Independent reports the game ‘strengthened’ Arteta’s desire to sign Rice.

This was down to his side being ‘physically overpowered’ against Eddie Howe’s men.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal did struggle to deal with the physicality of certain sides towards the end of last season.

It didn’t help Arteta’s men that Thomas Partey was struggling for form towards the end of last season.

But Rice will certainly add some extra bite to Arsenal’s midfield this season and he even lined up alongside the Ghanaian against Manchester City over the weekend.