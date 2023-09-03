Mikel Arteta will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Manchester United today and in our view, he should hand Oleksandr Zinchenko his first start of the season.

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last weekend as Fulham rescued a point with a late equaliser after being reduced to 10 men.

The Gunners have picked up two wins from three games so far, but their performances have been slightly underwhelming.

Arteta has used Thomas Partey as an inverted full-back while Zinchenko works his way back to full fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

But the Gunners are likely to be without Partey today after it was announced that he will miss out on Ghana’s upcoming international fixtures due to injury.

Yet, they could be boosted by the return of Oleksandr Zinchenko to the starting line-up.

Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Arteta will surely hand Zinchenko first start of the season today

Zinchenko is yet to start from the off this season but did come off the bench during the win over Crystal Palace and the draw against Fulham.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer for Arsenal last time out as he was deployed in an inverted full-back role off the left-hand side.

Of course, Arteta has switched up his back four this season and used Partey in a similar role at right-back.

This has led to Ben White lining up alongside William Saliba at centre-back, with Gabriel Magalhaes dropping to the bench.

Yet, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Arteta revert to the back four he used so frequently last season against United today.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

With Partey and Jurrien Timber sidelined, Zinchenko is the only real option for Arsenal should Arteta wish to continue using one inverted full-back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is available once again after being sent off in the 1-0 win at Selhurst Park. But the Japanese full-back isn’t exactly well-suited to drifting into midfield.

In our view, it’s the right time for Zinchenko to be reintroduced to the starting line-up after the £35 million man featured in the last two games from the bench.