Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners have made some important steps in their attempt to bring Arsene Wenger back to the club.

The legendary Frenchman left the Emirates at the end of the 2017/18 season after 22 years at the helm. He is one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal are a huge club today, and he’s loved by everyone there.

Wenger has only ever returned to Arsenal once since his departure. Arteta has previously spoken about his desire to bring him back, and he has now revealed that his club are getting closer and closer.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are trying to bring Arsene Wenger back

Arsene Wenger has tried to stay away from Arsenal as much as possible since his departure.

The Frenchman, who won 17 trophies as Gunners boss including three Premier League titles, did not want his presence in the stands to put pressure on the manager at the helm.

Wenger finally agreed to come back on Boxing Day last year to see his beloved Arsenal beat West Ham United at the Emirates. He was given a fantastic welcome by the fans, and he met all the players as well after the game.

Mikel Arteta was asked if he’s still talking to Wenger and the Arsenal boss admitted that they are in contact. He also revealed that the club are trying to bring him back and some important steps have already been taken.

He told Arsenal.com: “We are in touch, you know that he has been trying to stay away and that is the way he is.

“We are trying to bring him back closer and closer and I think we have made some very important steps there and his influence is going to be there. Somedays his presence is enough.”

Speaking about Wenger’s Hall of Fame induction, he said: “It’s no question, he deserves to be there and I’m so proud of him and to have been part of his career as a player. What he did for the club and football in general; he’s someone exceptional that deserves a huge place in the football world.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are in a fantastic place today because of the work Wenger did for over two decades.

The legendary Frenchman turned down opportunities to join some of the biggest clubs in world football to stay at Arsenal and help them in their transition from Highbury to the Emirates.

Even though things turned sour towards the end of his tenure, every true Arsenal fan absolutely loved Wenger, and they’d all love to see him back at the club in some capacity.

Hopefully, Arteta and Arsenal can get it done.

